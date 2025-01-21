Minister K Atchannaidu launches animal health camp

The government plans to make animal husbandry services more accessible to farmers, ensuring that veterinary care reaches every village. A State-level officer has been appointed for each district to oversee the camps, ensuring their smooth operation.

Atchannaidu highlighted that, under the previous TDP government, veterinary camps were held regularly, offering 100% vaccination and medical exams. However, he claimed the former government stopped these services for five years, weakening the animal husbandry department.

Kondapalli Srinivas added that loans are being offered to MSMEs under the PMGEP scheme to support the development of animal husbandry in the State.

Animal Husbandry Department Secretary MM Nayak confirmed that the camps will be held four times annually, focusing on improving animal health and reducing cattle deaths. The coalition government has also distributed Rs 108 crore in ex-gratia for deceased cattle over the past seven months.