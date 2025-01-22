Energy Minister assures positive PRC outcome for electricity staff

VIJAYAWADA: Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar assured electricity employees that their proposed Pay Revision Commission (PRC) is under consideration and that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu would make a favorable decision soon. He made this statement while releasing the 2025 diary and calendar of the APSEB Engineers Association in Vijayawada on Tuesday, alongside APGENCO Managing Director KVN Chakradhar Babu.
The minister lauded the dedication of electricity engineers in safeguarding the interests of APSEB and emphasised that the electricity board in Andhra Pradesh is not merely a business organisation but a service-oriented body.
He highlighted that the State’s electricity board outperforms others in delivering better services, attributing this to the commitment of its employees. Ravi Kumar commended the efforts of electricity employees during the Vijayawada floods. He also emphasised the State’s growth in the energy sector, stating that Andhra Pradesh has achieved a 6–7% annual growth rate in power generation. He outlined the CM’s vision to attract investments in renewable energy and set an ambitious target of producing 30 gigawatts of power in the State. Employees were assured that their grievances would be prioritised.