Energy Minister assures positive PRC outcome for electricity staff

VIJAYAWADA: Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar assured electricity employees that their proposed Pay Revision Commission (PRC) is under consideration and that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu would make a favorable decision soon. He made this statement while releasing the 2025 diary and calendar of the APSEB Engineers Association in Vijayawada on Tuesday, alongside APGENCO Managing Director KVN Chakradhar Babu.

The minister lauded the dedication of electricity engineers in safeguarding the interests of APSEB and emphasised that the electricity board in Andhra Pradesh is not merely a business organisation but a service-oriented body.