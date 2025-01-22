Three AP students, driver killed as vehicle overturns in Karnataka's Raichur

KURNOOL: As many as four individuals, including three students of a Vedic school in Mantralayam and the vehicle’s driver, died in a road accident near Sindhanur in Raichur district of Karnataka late Tuesday night.

The deceased were part of a group of 14 students travelling from Mantralayam of Kurnool district, to Hampi in Karnataka to attend a religious event, Raghunandana Teertha Aradhana Utsavams.

Their vehicle overturned after a tyre puncture, leading to the death of Haivadana, Sujayindra and Abhilash, aged 17 to 19, all students pursuing Vedic studies, and Shiva, the 29- year-old driver.

As many as ten other students sustained severe injuries in the ghastly road mishap and were admitted to a nearby government hospital for immediate treatment. The incident left the Mantralayam Vedic School in shock and grief. Expressing anguish, Governor S Abdul Nazeer offered condolences to the bereaved families and directed officials to ensure the best possible treatment for the injured.

Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan and HRD and IT Minister Nara Lokesh expressed their condolences in separate statements. Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan took to social media platform X, expressing his sorrow, “It is heartbreaking that the students met with this tragedy while on their way to Hampi for worship. My heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased.

The government will stand by the affected families.” Former Chief Minister and YSRCP leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy echoed similar sentiments, praying for the souls of the departed and calling on the government to support the affected families during this difficult time.