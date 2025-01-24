Anil Ambani inspects Reliance project lands

NELLORE: Reliance Group Chairman Anil Ambani visited Krishnapatnam in Muthukur mandal on Thursday, and inspected lands allotted to the company for industrial development. He was accompanied by Reliance representatives, and Nellore Joint Collector Karthik.

In 2007, the State government allotted 2,700 acres to Reliance for industrial development, including the Coastal Energy Project.

Farmers were paid a compensation of Rs 7.70 lakh per acre in February 2008. However, the promised development has not materialised, causing concern to local people.

The lands, previously used for agriculture, were handed over to Reliance for the Krishnapatnam Ultra Mega Thermal Power Project. However, Reliance Power delayed the project.

The project remains stalled and the lands unused, sparking protests from locals.

Farmers who relinquished their lands were promised jobs for at least one family member, besides a special compensation package.

Despite the undue delay, the lands are still under Reliance’s control, leaving local people frustrated over unfulfilled promises, and the lack of development.