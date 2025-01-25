Minister Satya Kumar Yadav addresses public grievances at ‘Vaaradhi’

Slamming the previous YSRCP government, Satya Kumar Yadav stated that inadequate funding caused delays in the construction of medical colleges, forcing them to take up construction under the P4 model. He assured that free seats in medical colleges would still be available under this model. He also pointed out that the previous YSRCP administration spent only `800 crore on medical colleges and failed to provide essential facilities, such as hostels for female students at Siddhartha Medical College in Vijayawada.

The minister gave a patient ear to the pleas of the public. The Amaravati Rare Disease Organisation appealed for improved medical facilities for 400 children suffering from nerve paralysis. They requested testing facilities at AIIMS Mangalagiri, as they currently rely on NIMS Hyderabad. Satya Kumar Yadav assured them the issue would be discussed with the Cabinet.

BJP State General Secretary Bitra Sivannarayana, Minority Morcha President Sheikh Baji, and State spokesperson Yamini Sharma, took part in the programme.