CM Chandrababu Naidu to hand over keys of 1.14 lakh houses under PMAY scheme

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu will officially hand the keys to beneficiaries of houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) scheme at Tetali in the Tanuku Assembly constituency on February 1, announced Housing and I&PR Minister Kolusu Parthasarathy.

Speaking to mediapersons, Parthasarathy revealed that ministers and public representatives across the State will distribute keys to beneficiaries of 1.14 lakh houses on February 1. Despite financial challenges caused by the previous YSRCP government diverting Rs 4,500 crore in Central funds, the current administration allocated Rs 502 crore to fast-track housing projects. The government aims to complete 7 lakh houses under the PMAY scheme by December 2025, following the Centre’s extension of the original December 2024 deadline, the housing minister said.

Additionally, the Cabinet has approved the distribution of 3 cents of land in rural areas and 2 cents in urban areas for housing purposes, with guidelines expected to be issued soon, he added.