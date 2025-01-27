Guntur, Palnadu celebrate Republic Day with fervour

GUNTUR: Republic Day was celebrated with grandeur in Guntur, Palnadu and Bapatla districts on Sunday.

The respective District Collectors unfurled the national flag and participated in various programmes, including the felicitation of employees and freedom fighters’ families.

In Guntur, District Collector S Nagalakshmi hoisted the tricolor at the Police Parade Grounds as part of the 76th Republic Day celebrations. She highlighted the district’s achievements in welfare schemes and development projects.

Paying tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar and other freedom fighters, she acknowledged their sacrifices in securing India’s independence.

Reflecting on the significance of the day, the Collector emphasised the drafting of the Indian Constitution, which came into effect on January 26, 1950, establishing India as a democratic, secular, socialist and republic nation. “It is our duty to honour and remember the framers of the Constitution,” she said. Families of freedom fighters from the district were honoured during the event.

The celebrations included visits to departmental stalls showcasing government schemes and welfare programmes. Cultural performances and tableau parades highlighting state government initiatives captivated the audience.

In Bapatla, Joint Collector Prakhar Jain reaffirmed the administration’s commitment to transforming the district into a poverty-free region. Similar patriotic fervour marked the celebrations in Palnadu, with officials reiterating their dedication to public welfare and development.