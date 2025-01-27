Kaikaluru fire mishap: 3-year-old succumbs to burns at hospital

GUNTUR: Civil Supplies, Food and Consumer Affairs Minister Nadendla Manohar emphasised the need for a dedicated burn ward at Guntur Government General Hospital (GGH) during his visit to the hospital on Sunday.

The minister visited the hospital to meet the victims of the Kaikaluru fire accident, who were receiving treatment. The incident, where a cylinder explosion in Sobhanadripuram village of Mandapalli mandal in Eluru district on the night of January 24, resulted in 14 injuries.

Speaking to mediapersons, Nadendla revealed that among the seven victims who were shifted to Guntur GGH for better care, a three-year-old boy succumbed to his injuries on Sunday.