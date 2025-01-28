People come first, posts next to me, says Pawan Kalyan

VIJAYAWADA: Jana Sena chief and Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan has asserted his commitment to public service over political positions, urging the party rank and file to uphold the dignity of alliance.

His message to the party cadre attains significance in the wake of recent political developments as they want to see him as the CM of the State, when some TDP leaders raised the issue of HRD Minister Nara Lokesh’s elevation as the Deputy CM.

In a message circulated to JSP activists on Sunday, he highlighted the coalition’s historic victory in the 2024 general elections, securing 164 of 175 Assembly seats with 94% strike rate. The JSP won all the 21 Assembly and two Lok Sabha seats it contested.