People come first, posts next to me, says Pawan Kalyan

VIJAYAWADA: Jana Sena chief and Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan has asserted his commitment to public service over political positions, urging the party rank and file to uphold the dignity of alliance.
His message to the party cadre attains significance in the wake of recent political developments as they want to see him as the CM of the State, when some TDP leaders raised the issue of HRD Minister Nara Lokesh’s elevation as the Deputy CM.
In a message circulated to JSP activists on Sunday, he highlighted the coalition’s historic victory in the 2024 general elections, securing 164 of 175 Assembly seats with 94% strike rate. The JSP won all the 21 Assembly and two Lok Sabha seats it contested.
Pawan Kalyan credited the victory to the people’s faith in the alliance, driven by their dissatisfaction with the YSRCP’s five-year misrule, corruption, legislative misconduct, and the State’s economic regression. “The NDA government, led by experienced leaders, offers stable governance with focus on the brighter future of Andhra Pradesh,” he asserted.
Pawan Kalyan reaffirmed the coalition’s commitment to comprehensive development under Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, and the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “In seven months, the State has attracted Rs 3 lakh crore investments, improved rural infrastructure, and implemented election promises, while balancing welfare and development,” he highlighted.
Pawan Kalyan urged alliance leaders to avoid controversies, refrain from responding to Opposition comments, and focus on achieving the aspirations of five crore people. He stressed the collective responsibility of leaders to realise the vision of $2.5 trillion economy, and Swarna Andhra by 2047.
He invited the party rank and file to the Jana Sena Foundation Day celebrations on March 14 to discuss future plans.