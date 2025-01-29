CM Naidu to continue as CM, no elevation for PK, Lokesh

VIJAYAWADA: Putting to rest speculation about TDP General Secretary and IT Minister Nara Lokesh being elevated to the Deputy Chief Minister position, senior leaders have made it clear that TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu will remain the Chief Minister as long as the NDA coalition continues, with Jana Sena Party (JSP) President Pawan Kalyan serving as his deputy for the full term.

Amid calls from some TDP leaders for Lokesh to be promoted to the Deputy CM role, senior party figures dismissed these demands, reaffirming that there should be no second thoughts on Naidu and Pawan Kalyan holding their respective positions as per the pre-poll agreement.