CM Naidu to continue as CM, no elevation for PK, Lokesh

VIJAYAWADA: Putting to rest speculation about TDP General Secretary and IT Minister Nara Lokesh being elevated to the Deputy Chief Minister position, senior leaders have made it clear that TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu will remain the Chief Minister as long as the NDA coalition continues, with Jana Sena Party (JSP) President Pawan Kalyan serving as his deputy for the full term.
Amid calls from some TDP leaders for Lokesh to be promoted to the Deputy CM role, senior party figures dismissed these demands, reaffirming that there should be no second thoughts on Naidu and Pawan Kalyan holding their respective positions as per the pre-poll agreement.
TDP senior leader and Rajahmundry rural MLA Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary, in a bid to end the controversy, asserted that there was no need for further speculation regarding the Chief Ministership as long as Naidu remained in the post. Regarding the Deputy CM post, Chowdary confirmed that Pawan Kalyan would hold the position in accordance with the pre-election agreement, dismissing any unnecessary controversy on the matter.
Asked about the demand to promote Lokesh, AP Legislative Assembly Speaker Chintakayala Ayyanna Patrudu, known for his forthright comments, remarked, “Who are we (TDP) to make such demands? It is up to the people to decide.”
The demand to elevate Lokesh as Deputy CM was raised by TDP leaders such as politburo member Reddeppagari Srinivasa Reddy, Sarvepalli MLA Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy, former Pithapuram MLA SVSN Varma, and others, sparking a political controversy. While the YSRCP leaders weighed in on the matter, reactions from within the TDP and JSP were mixed.
Despite instructions from both TDP and JSP leadership to refrain from commenting on the Deputy CM position, the issue continued to dominate discussions, with reporters persistently raising questions at press conferences.
Lokesh himself clarified that he was committed to the TDP and did not seek higher positions, preferring to serve in any role assigned by the party supremo.