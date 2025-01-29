Completion of Amaravati will ensure better living standards in Guntur: Tourism Minister Kandula Durgesh

GUNTUR: Tourism Minister Kandula Durgesh emphasised the need for collaboration between public representatives and officials to address local issues and promote overall development at a District Review Committee (DRC) meeting held at SR Sankaran Hall, Collectorate, on Tuesday.

During the meeting, Durgesh, alongside the district in-charge minister, reviewed the progress of developmental works and welfare schemes in the district. Local MLAs presented the challenges faced in their constituencies. Durgesh stressed that under the leadership of Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan, the State is advancing in its development journey, focusing on key welfare programmes.