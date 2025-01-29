Completion of Amaravati will ensure better living standards in Guntur: Tourism Minister Kandula Durgesh

GUNTUR: Tourism Minister Kandula Durgesh emphasised the need for collaboration between public representatives and officials to address local issues and promote overall development at a District Review Committee (DRC) meeting held at SR Sankaran Hall, Collectorate, on Tuesday.
During the meeting, Durgesh, alongside the district in-charge minister, reviewed the progress of developmental works and welfare schemes in the district. Local MLAs presented the challenges faced in their constituencies. Durgesh stressed that under the leadership of Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan, the State is advancing in its development journey, focusing on key welfare programmes.
Durgesh expressed confidence that the completion of the State capital, with the support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will uplift the living standards in Guntur district.
He urged the revenue and agriculture departments to facilitate hassle-free loans for tenant farmers by March 15 and directed the completion of PMAY housing projects by February. He called for improved medical services at Guntur GGH for patients from neighbouring districts. In promoting industrial growth, Durgesh encouraged increased awareness of the new industrial policy. He shared plans to boost tourism by developing key religious sites into a coordinated tourism circuit.
Minister Nadendla Manohar highlighted the need for a loan drive for CCRC cardholders and discussed measures against illegal PDS rice transportation and linking gas connections with white ration cards.