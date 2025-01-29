Nominated posts will be filled by June, says CM Chandrababu Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu announced that all nominated posts would be filled by June and called upon the MLAs to nominate candidates keeping in view their contribution and commitment to the party.
Informing that all the TDP leaders and activists sincerely working for the party would be rewarded with nominated posts soon, the party supremo directed the legislators to send proper proposals while recommending them for the nominated posts in Agriculture Market Committees and Temple Committees.
The nominees should be members in the cluster, unit, booth or section wings of the party and the posts of 214 market committees and 1,100 temple trust boards would be filled before June.
“We will review their performance once in two years. Those who have worked hard during the membership enrolment of TDP will certainly be preferred for these posts,” he said.
During a teleconference with prominent party leaders, ministers, MPs, MLAs and in-charges, Naidu, while asserting that all poll promises will be implemented, asked the party rank and file to counter the false propaganda by the YSRCP in this regard.
“We have taken up various welfare schemes, programmes and developmental activities in the past seven months. You should regularly explain these issues to the people,” Naidu told the party leaders and also wanted them to actively participate in all the party programmes and also be available for the people and the party cadre. All the party leaders should work to realise the aspirations of the activists and the people who have given a historic victory to the party in the recent elections, he directed the leaders.
The TDP chief wanted the leaders to perform their duties to see to it that the party would come back to power again in 2029. They should continuously monitor the performance of the government and if necessary make suggestions to improve the functioning, he told them.
Admitting that the activists had struggled hard over the past five years and the election victory was the result of their hard work, Naidu told the party leaders that the activists should always be given proper respect. “No one should feel that the elections are over and that they have become MPs or MLAs,” he said. The ministers, MPs and MLAs should ensure that all the NREGA pending bills are cleared and the leaders should encourage those who have been with the party for so many years instead of those who recently joined the party. “It is the responsibility of the MLAs to see to it that those who have been with the party for long are honoured with the posts,” Naidu said.
The main objective of the NDA government is that people should always feel satisfied and should have faith in their future, he said and stated that the NDA leaders should explain to the people about the welfare initiatives taken up by the State government and also about the ones will be initiated in the future.
“We have already brought all the systems back on track and more welfare programmes will be implemented soon,” Naidu told the party leaders.