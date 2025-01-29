Nominated posts will be filled by June, says CM Chandrababu Naidu

The TDP chief wanted the leaders to perform their duties to see to it that the party would come back to power again in 2029. They should continuously monitor the performance of the government and if necessary make suggestions to improve the functioning, he told them.

Admitting that the activists had struggled hard over the past five years and the election victory was the result of their hard work, Naidu told the party leaders that the activists should always be given proper respect. “No one should feel that the elections are over and that they have become MPs or MLAs,” he said. The ministers, MPs and MLAs should ensure that all the NREGA pending bills are cleared and the leaders should encourage those who have been with the party for so many years instead of those who recently joined the party. “It is the responsibility of the MLAs to see to it that those who have been with the party for long are honoured with the posts,” Naidu said.

The main objective of the NDA government is that people should always feel satisfied and should have faith in their future, he said and stated that the NDA leaders should explain to the people about the welfare initiatives taken up by the State government and also about the ones will be initiated in the future.

“We have already brought all the systems back on track and more welfare programmes will be implemented soon,” Naidu told the party leaders.