RRR custodial torture case: Tulasi Babu spills beans during questioning

ONGOLE: The interrogation of Kamepalli Tulasi Babu, the key accused in the custodial torture of Deputy Speaker K Raghu Rama Krishna Raju case, continued on Tuesday at the Prakasam SP office in Ongole.

Investigation Officer (IO) and Prakasam Superintendent of Police (SP) AR Damodar, along with his team, questioned Tulasi Babu from morning until late evening, with only brief intervals.

Reports indicate that the second day of questioning provided some valuable information.