RRR custodial torture case: Tulasi Babu spills beans during questioning

ONGOLE: The interrogation of Kamepalli Tulasi Babu, the key accused in the custodial torture of Deputy Speaker K Raghu Rama Krishna Raju case, continued on Tuesday at the Prakasam SP office in Ongole.
Investigation Officer (IO) and Prakasam Superintendent of Police (SP) AR Damodar, along with his team, questioned Tulasi Babu from morning until late evening, with only brief intervals.
Reports indicate that the second day of questioning provided some valuable information.
The interrogation is expected to continue on Wednesday. Tulasi Babu was brought to Ongole to further investigate the allegations against him.
On January 7, Tulasi Babu and former CID ASP Vijaya Paul were questioned by the IO, and arrested subsequently. During the arrest, tensions escalated when Tulasi Babu’s supporters attempted to enter the police station. The SP issued a warning, stating that strict action would be taken against those involved, and cases were filed accordingly.
The ongoing questioning focuses on Tulasi Babu’s involvement in the custodial torture of Raghu Rama and seeks further details about the specific events surrounding the alleged incident.
In their first round of questioning, the police obtained some information but felt it was insufficient. As a result, they filed a request in court to extend Tulasi Babu’s custody for further investigation. The court granted a three-day police custody starting Monday.
Following the court’s order, Tulasi Babu was transferred from Guntur Jail to the Government General Hospital for a medical check-up.
Due to elevated blood pressure, Tulasi Babu was admitted for treatment and later shifted to Ongole after receiving medical clearance.