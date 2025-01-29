Strive to secure funds for State in Union Budget: CM Chandrababu Naidu

Naidu pointed out Andhra Pradesh’s potential due to its long coastline. He stressed the need to build ports, which could generate employment and create wealth.

Additionally, he instructed the MPs to lobby for new highways and extensions to existing ones, as well as for metro rail projects in Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada. He encouraged MPs to stay informed about State policies, global developments, and the implementation of central schemes. Highlighting the importance of irrigation, he described the Godavari-Banakacherla project as a “game changer” that could help farmers and make the State drought-free. He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to completing the Polavaram project with the Rs 12,000 crore already sanctioned by the Centre.

The Chief Minister urged MPs to secure funds for pending railway projects. He also directed them to collaborate with MLAs and district collectors for the State’s development. He praised the MPs for their active participation in Parliament and positively responded to Union Minister Pemmasani Chandrasekhar’s request to exempt CSR funds from GST.

Stating that the efforts of TDP MPs were instrumental in referring the Wakf Amendment Bill to the Joint Parliamentary Committee, TDP leader Lavu Sri Krishnadevarayulu highlighted that out of the 14 amendments approved for the bill, four were proposed by the TDP.