Doctors play key role in building healthy, prosperous Andhra Pradesh: Health Minister

VIJAYAWADA: Health Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav stressed the importance of respecting doctors for their vital contributions to public health, stating that their dedication plays a key role in building a healthy and prosperous Andhra Pradesh.

Speaking at the National Doctors’ Day celebrations at Dr. NTR University of Medical Sciences on Tuesday, he praised committed doctors while warning that negligence and indiscipline in the medical profession would not be tolerated.

“Public health directly influences State progress. Doctors deserve respect from both society and political leadership. Attacks or baseless allegations against them are unacceptable,” he said. He honoured ten doctors for their service, including Padma Shri awardee Dr Padma Srivastava and Director of Medical Education Dr Narasimham.

He acknowledged the rigorous journey doctors undertake to qualify and urged the public to channel grievances properly, rather than mistrusting medical professionals. However, he made it clear that the government would act firmly against negligence in public hospitals.

Slamming the previous government, he said the health sector suffered from corruption and indiscipline. “We’ve seen progress in one year, but challenges remain,” he said, highlighting the transparent transfer of over 7,100 medical staff as a sign of reform. He outlined a vision to achieve ‘Arogya Andhra Pradesh’ by 2047, aiming to raise life expectancy to 85 years and reduce maternal and infant mortality.