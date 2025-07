CM Chandrababu Naidu’s remarks on Singaiah are casteist, alleges YSRCP

VIJAYAWADA: YSRCP leaders, including former minister Sake Sailajanath, SC cell working president Kommuri Kanakaraju, and State general secretary Jupudi Prabhakar, sharply criticised Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for comparing Dalit Singaiah, who died in a mishap at Rentapalla, to a dog, calling it a casteist insult.

Speaking at YSRCP’s Tadepalli office on Thursday, Sailajanath condemned Naidu’s history of making derogatory remarks against Dalits, citing incidents like Tenali police brutality, and Chandragiri assault on a Dalit woman.

Kanakaraju demanded a probe into allegations of Lourdu Mary, wife of Singaiah, denouncing Naidu’s exploitation of Dalit deaths. Prabhakar accused Naidu of spreading false propaganda against Jagan, driven by jealousy over the YSRCP chief’s popularity.

The YSRCP leaders criticised Naidu’s governance and demanded accountability for failures on various fronts.