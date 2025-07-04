Complete vision plan meets by July 6: Chief Secretary
VIJAYAWADA: Chief Secretary K Vijayanand has directed officials to complete district and constituency vision plan meetings by July 6. He held a video conference with Collectors and department secretaries from the State Secretariat on Thursday.
Speaking on the P4 initiative, Vijayanand said the Chief Minister will review the programme on Friday evening and again with Collectors, public representatives, and others on July 23. He mentioned that training and awareness programmes for P4 and Swarnandhra Pradesh 2047 have been completed, and emphasised the need to implement full-fledged action plans. Collectors have been instructed to take appropriate steps accordingly.
Vijayanand stressed the importance of maintaining Anna Canteens, launched to provide affordable meals to the poor, on sound lines, ensuring high-quality food standards. He directed that canteens open daily at 7 am, and that cleanliness be strictly maintained.
CCTV cameras must be installed at all canteens, and their management must be continuously monitored.
He instructed Collectors to coordinate with district SPs to review crimes against women, and take preventive measures, with periodic reviews at mandal and police station levels. Joint efforts were also mandated to curb the use of ganja and drugs.
Vijayanand urged Collectors to prepare action plans to handle emergencies arising during the southwest monsoon, including cyclones and floods.
He also instructed the expeditious implementation of the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, highlighting the government’s commitment to making Andhra Pradesh a clean and self-sufficient power-generating State.