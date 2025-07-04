Complete vision plan meets by July 6: Chief Secretary

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Secretary K Vijayanand has directed officials to complete district and constituency vision plan meetings by July 6. He held a video conference with Collectors and department secretaries from the State Secretariat on Thursday.

Speaking on the P4 initiative, Vijayanand said the Chief Minister will review the programme on Friday evening and again with Collectors, public representatives, and others on July 23. He mentioned that training and awareness programmes for P4 and Swarnandhra Pradesh 2047 have been completed, and emphasised the need to implement full-fledged action plans. Collectors have been instructed to take appropriate steps accordingly.

Vijayanand stressed the importance of maintaining Anna Canteens, launched to provide affordable meals to the poor, on sound lines, ensuring high-quality food standards. He directed that canteens open daily at 7 am, and that cleanliness be strictly maintained.