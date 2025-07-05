25 students hospitalised after suspected food poisoning at KGBV hostel in Anantapur

ANANTAPUR : At least 25 girl students at the Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) hostel in Papireddypalli village, Somandepalli mandal, fell ill on Friday morning with symptoms of vomiting and diarrhoea.

The illness is suspected to be due to food poisoning, likely caused by contaminated sambar served at the hostel.

The incident was first reported around 8:00 am when the hostel warden alerted the Primary Health Centre (PHC) medical officer after five students showed signs of diarrhoea.

As the day progressed, the number rose to 25 with an additional seven students experiencing only fever symptoms. Of the total, seven students received outpatient care, while 18 were admitted for inpatient treatment.

All affected students are reported to be in stable condition. Initial treatment was administered at the hostel, and several students were later shifted to the Penukonda Government Hospital for further observation and care.

A full investigation into the incident is underway. District officials and public representatives responded promptly.