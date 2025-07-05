Minister Lokesh lauds smooth conduct of DSC exam

VIJAYAWADA: HRD Minister N Lokesh lauded the smooth conduct of Mega DSC 2025 exam, a massive recruitment drive to fill 16,347 teacher posts in the State.

In a post on X, Lokesh stated that the examination was conducted smoothly over 23 days, with 3.36 lakh candidates submitting 5.77 lakh applications, and registering an impressive 92.9% attendance. He credited it to the efforts of officials, and highlighted the government’s commitment to transparency, even in the face of political and legal hurdles.

“Despite 31 court cases filed at the behest of YSRCP, the exam was held with fairness and transparency,” he said.

He highlighted provisions that ensured equity in the recruitment process, including SC sub-categorisation, and 3% sports quota. These inclusivity measures are part of the government’s vision for equal opportunities in education sector. The preliminary answer keys for the DSC exam have been released, and candidates can submit corrections if any within the notified window, he said.

Lokesh appreciated the district and State-level officials who contributed to the seamless conduct of the recruitment drive. The DSC (District Selection Committee) is seen as a major part of the State government’s educational reforms aimed at improving teacher strength in government schools.