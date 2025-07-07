Couple from Nandyal die by suicide over family pressure in Prakasam

ONGOLE: A 26-year-old man and a 21-year-old married woman from Nandyal district died by suicide late Saturday night by hanging themselves from a tree in a forested area near Akkapalle village, under Komarolu mandal in Prakasam district.

According to Komarolu Sub-Inspector J Nagaraju, the deceased have been identified as Burugula Ramudu alias Kambagiri Ramudu, a resident of Madhavaram village in Pyapili mandal, and Nallabothula Bharathi, the wife of Siva Prasad, also from the same village.

The two were neighbours and distant relatives, considered cousins within their community.

Police said Bharathi had returned to her parental home following disputes with her husband.

A romantic relationship reportedly developed between her and Ramudu, which was strongly opposed by both families due to their kinship.

Facing family pressure, the pair left the village on July 4. On Sunday morning, their families received a WhatsApp message from the deceased revealing the location of their suicide.

Police later found their bodies hanging from a tree in agricultural fields near the forest, with their motorcycle parked nearby. The bodies were sent for post-mortem and handed over to their families. A case was registered, and further probe is on.

Suicide helpline: OneLife: 78930 78930, Roshni, Hyderabad-based NGO: 040-66202000