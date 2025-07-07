Hindustan Shipyard signs MoU with Pentagon rugged systems for anti-drone and communication technology

VISAKHAPATANAM: Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL), a defence public sector undertaking under the Ministry of Defence, has signed a strategic partnership agreement with Pentagon Rugged Systems India Limited to jointly work on the integration of Anti-Drone Systems and Long-Range Non-Line-of-Sight (NLOS) Communication Systems for naval applications.
The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), signed on July 5, focuses on two key areas including the deployment of indigenous Anti-Drone Systems aboard Indian naval ships and the advancement of secure, long-range communication capabilities that do not require a direct line of sight. The initiative aims to strengthen maritime operational readiness and address emerging threats in naval domains.
Under this collaboration, the Anti-Drone Systems will be designed to detect, track, and neutralise hostile drones within a range of up to 30 kilometres. Operating across the 400 MHz to 6 GHz spectrum, these systems will employ jamming technologies that allow for precise threat neutralization while minimising collateral damage. The systems are being developed with an emphasis on indigenous capabilities, aligning with the national initiatives of 'Make in India' and 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'.
The partnership also seeks to enhance naval communications through the development of long-range NLOS communication systems, which are particularly vital for operations in complex maritime and littoral zones where traditional communication links may not be feasible.
Speaking on the occasion, Commodore Hemant Khatri, Chairman and Managing Director of HSL, underlined the need for strong counter-drone systems in light of increasing asymmetric threats. He stated that the partnership would support the Indian Navy's operational requirements while promoting indigenous innovation in defence technologies.
Dr. Swaminathan Manikandan, Managing Director of Pentagon Rugged Systems India, expressed confidence in the collaboration, noting that the joint effort would deliver real-time, mission-critical solutions tailored to maritime security needs.
Integration trials of the new systems are scheduled to begin in the next quarter, with deployment on frontline naval vessels planned shortly thereafter