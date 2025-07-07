Hindustan Shipyard signs MoU with Pentagon rugged systems for anti-drone and communication technology

VISAKHAPATANAM: Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL), a defence public sector undertaking under the Ministry of Defence, has signed a strategic partnership agreement with Pentagon Rugged Systems India Limited to jointly work on the integration of Anti-Drone Systems and Long-Range Non-Line-of-Sight (NLOS) Communication Systems for naval applications.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), signed on July 5, focuses on two key areas including the deployment of indigenous Anti-Drone Systems aboard Indian naval ships and the advancement of secure, long-range communication capabilities that do not require a direct line of sight. The initiative aims to strengthen maritime operational readiness and address emerging threats in naval domains.