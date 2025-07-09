Custodial torture case: Andhra Pradesh HC directs SP to file affidavit

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court has directed the Palnadu Superintendent of Police to file a detailed affidavit on the alleged custodial torture of Harikrishna, an auto driver from Tangedu village.

The directive was issued by Justice N Harinath following a petition filed by Harikrishna’s father, Yellaiah.

Yellaiah accused Dachepalli Circle Inspector (CI) Ponnuru Bhaskar and Sub-Inspector (SI) Soundarya Raju of torturing his son after arresting him based on a complaint filed by TDP worker Sheikh Hussein.

The complaint alleged that Harikrishna attempted to attack him with bombs and later tried to murder him during the elections on May 22.

Yellaiah contended the arrest was unlawful and that police ignored court orders for medical examination.

Advocate Surapureddy Gouthami, representing the petitioner, said both father and son were auto drivers and that torture claims were overlooked during remand.

The Assistant Government Pleader argued Harikrishna had injuries prior to arrest, which occurred at 1 a.m. on May 22.

The court directed Dachepalli police to submit CCTV footage from the station and the route from Tangedu to Chennayapalem Cross Road, covering May 21 (4 p.m.) to May 23 (noon).

Justice Harinath noted inconsistencies in the police version and expressed doubts over the arrest circumstances. The case will be heard next on Wednesday.