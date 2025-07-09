‘Speed up admission process in welfare hostels & schools’

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Secretary K Vijayanand directed officials from SC, ST, BC, and Minority Welfare Departments to expedite the admission process in welfare hostels and residential schools across AP.

During a review meeting held on Tuesday, Vijayanand assessed the ongoing admissions, food facilities, cleanliness, and overall management of welfare hostels. He stressed the need for all institutions to integrate the Facial Recognised Attendance System (FRAS) with the Real-Time Governance Society (RTGS) for continuous monitoring of student attendance.

The Chief Secretary emphasised strict adherence to the prescribed diet menu and called for uncompromising food quality. He instructed officials to maintain high hygiene standards, particularly in kitchens and dining halls, with regular cleaning routines and proper waste management. Vijayanand insisted on comprehensive pest control measures to eliminate cockroach infestations and similar health hazards in all hostels. To improve oversight, he directed Collectors and senior State officials to conduct regular surprise inspections.