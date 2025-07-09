TTD Executive Officer stresses tech use for hassle-free darshan

TIRUMALA: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Executive Officer J Syamala Rao has emphasised the need to leverage technology to provide timely darshan to devotees of Lord Venkateswara.

In a virtual meeting with TCS and TTD IT officials, Rao called for enhancements in queue systems such as Sarva Darshan, Special Entry, and Divya Darshan. He directed adoption of QR codes and facial recognition to replace manual checks, ensuring faster verification and improved crowd management.

He also urged awareness drives to ensure devotees report at their designated time slots. TCS representatives presented data on pilgrim movement from entry to darshan completion. The EO instructed regular review meetings and a strategic tech-based action plan. Additional EO Ch. Venkayya Chowdary, TTD GM IT Sesha Reddy, DyGM IT Venkateswara Naidu, and others attended the session.