Andhra Minister Nimmala lauds CM Naidu’s vision to utilise floodwater

VIJAYAWADA: Water Resources Minister Nimmala Ramanaidu on Wednesday commended Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for reviving Andhra Pradesh’s economy through effective governance.

Speaking at the Jala Harathi event at the Krishna-Godavari confluence in Ibrahimpatnam, where the Godavari water flows into the Krishna via the Pattiseema Lift Irrigation Scheme, he contrasted the coalition government’s proactive approach with the previous YSRCP regime’s neglect.

Joined by Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath (Chinni), Jaggayyapet MLA Sreeram Rajagopal Tataiah, Ramanaidu highlighted the Pattiseema scheme’s role in diverting Godavari floodwaters — previously wasted at 3,000 TMC annually — to stabilise 13 lakh acres in the Krishna Delta, and support Rayalaseema via Srisailam backwaters.

He recalled YSRC chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s mockery of the scheme as ‘Ottiseema’ during the previous TDP tenure (2014-19), yet it transferred 263 TMC of water during that period, exceeding Srisailam’s capacity, and 428 TMC to date, surpassing Nagarjuna Sagar’s. With a Rs 1,300 crore investment, it generated a crop value of Rs 50,000 crore, besides safeguarding Rayalaseema from drought, he highlighted.

The previous YSRCP regime neglected the irrigation sector, shutting 450 of 1,040 lift irrigation schemes, depriving water to 4 lakh acres. Now, the TDP-led NDA government is repairing all defunct schemes, allocating Rs 700 crore for maintenance to restore water supply to 8 lakh acres, he said.