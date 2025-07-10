Monsoon Session of Andhra Assembly likely in August

VIJAYAWADA: The Monsoon Session of the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly is likely to be held in August.

In an informal interaction with mediapersons in his chambers in the State Assembly on Wednesday, Speaker Ch Ayyanna Patrudu said the Monsoon Session may be for 10 days. He informed that the national conference of women lawmakers on women empowerment will be held in Tirupati on September 14 and 15.

Later, Ayyanna Patrudu inspected the under construction quarters of MLAs and MLCs in Amaravati. Speaking on the occasion, he suggested that residential quarters of MLAs and MLCs be constructed keeping in mind the number of seats to be increased after the delimitation. He directed officials to create all modern facilities like swimming pool, club house and others.

Expressing satisfaction over the progress of construction of 288 quarters in 12 towers, the Speaker said the quarters will be made available to MLAs and MLCs by December 2025. All the MLAs and MLCs will be in their quarters in Amaravati by the commencement of next budget session. Quarters are also being constructed for 35 Ministers and 36 Judges of the High Court, which will be readied by March 2026. The official residence of the Chief Minister, and Raj Bhavan will be constructed on the banks of Krishna river, he added.