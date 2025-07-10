Protests erupt after two women die post-delivery at Srikakulam Health Centre

SRIKAKULAM: Two pregnant women died under suspicious circumstances following delivery at Budithi Community Health Centre (CHC) in Saravakota village of Srikakulam, triggering a protest by their family members.

The deceased were identified as Patta Aruna (21) from Kameswaripeta village and Korlapu Dhanalaxmi (22) from Pagodu village in Jalumuru mandal. Both women were admitted to the CHC for delivery, where doctors performed caesarean sections, and they delivered male infants.

However, their condition deteriorated soon after, and they reportedly slipped into a coma.

They were shifted to RIMS Government Hospital in Srikakulam, where doctors removed their uteruses in an attempt to save them. Despite this, their condition did not improve, and they were shifted back to Budithi CHC on Wednesday, where doctors declared them dead.

Outraged family members and locals staged a protest at the CHC and later at the Saravakota police station, alleging negligence by medical staff and demanding action.

Elders and police intervened, and the matter was reportedly settled with `4 lakh compensation offered to each family by the CHC doctors. Srikakulam District Collector Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar ordered an inquiry. DMHO K Anitha visited the CHC and began collecting information on the incident.