Unauthorised roadshow by YSRCP President Jagan sparks tension in Chittoor

TIRUPATI: Tensions prevailed in Bangarupalyam, Chittoor district, after YSRCP President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy allegedly conducted a roadshow without official permission, prompting the police to consider legal action against local YSRCP leaders, particularly Dr Sunil Kumar, the in-charge for Puthalapattu constituency.

Jagan’s convoy reportedly deviated from the approved route, which required him to travel directly from the helicopter landing site to the market yard.

Instead, the convoy turned into a full-fledged procession, drawing large crowds and effectively becoming a roadshow. The unexpected development led to chaos as party supporters surged forward to reach Jagan, resulting in a minor scuffle.

During Jagan’s visit on Wednesday, a staged act was allegedly carried out to depict angry farmers dumping mangoes in protest. However, after the event, those involved confessed to local media and police that they were not farmers, but tractor owners who had transported and dumped the mangoes from elsewhere.

Jagan expresses ire over use of force by police

This was allegedly done to create a false impression of farmer unrest. Police have since taken two suspects into custody, and initial inquiries suggest that YSRCP leaders may have financed the act to fabricate a misleading narrative during the former Chief Minister’s roadshow. Chittoor Superintendent of Police Manikanta, along with additional forces, swiftly intervened to bring the situation under control.

In the aftermath, reports emerged that a YSRCP worker sustained injuries during a police lathicharge. Upon hearing this, Jagan is said to have expressed strong displeasure, questioned the police’s use of force, and attempted to personally visit the injured worker in an ambulance.

However, SP Manikanta reportedly prevented him from getting out of the vehicle, citing security concerns due to the overcrowded scene.