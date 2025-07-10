'What is wrong with talking to mango farmers?' asks YSRCP Jagan, seeks Rs 12 MSP

TIRUPATI: Former Chief Minister and YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy questioned the government over the restrictions imposed during his visit, asking, “What is wrong with talking to farmers?” Despite prior intimation of his visit, he said the government deployed over 2,000 police personnel to prevent people from gathering in villages, yet thousands of farmers still came out in support.

Addressing the media at the Bangarupalyam Market Yard on Wednesday, Jagan demanded that the government immediately procure the entire mango crop from farmers at Rs 12 per kg. He accused the coalition government of being indifferent to farmers’ distress, and warned that he would continue to question its inaction on behalf of the people.

“Over 76,000 mango farmers are cultivating more than 2.2 lakh acres, producing about 6.45 lakh tonnes. These farmers are in deep distress as they are not getting the Minimum Support Price,” he said. Jagan pointed out that during the YSRCP regime, mango farmers were paid `29 per kg, and RBKs (Rythu Bharosa Kendras) regularly monitored the crop.

“In contrast, under the current coalition government, prices have dipped sharply within just one year. Procurement, which should have begun in early May, was delayed, leading to stockpiling and a steep decline in prices. This highlights the inefficiency of the Chandrababu Naidu-led administration,” he alleged.

Calling the situation alarming, Jagan said, “Nowhere in the country are farmers forced to sell their produce at just `2 per kg. Even Karnataka secured a commitment from the Centre to purchase mangoes at `16 per kg. Why couldn’t Chandrababu Naidu do the same for Andhra Pradesh’s farmers?”

He further criticised the government’s heavy-handedness, claiming that over 1,200 farmers had been detained. “Police harassment, arrests, and branding farmers as rowdy elements show the government’s insensitivity. When farmers are already struggling—without input subsidies, marketing facilities or MSP—why impose restrictions on those who want to raise their voices?”

Jagan reiterated that he would always stand by the farmers and question the government on their behalf, whether the issue concerns chilli, tobacco, mango crops, or the unfulfilled NDA’s Super Six promises made during the elections.

He warned the government against using coercive measures to suppress farmer rallies and protests.