Andhra Deputy CM Pawan seeks MEA help to rescue trafficking victims

VIJAYAWADA: Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan has taken up with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) the case of several youths from Andhra Pradesh who were reportedly held hostage by human traffickers along the Myanmar border.

On Wednesday, Gandaboyina Surya Kumari from Vizianagaram district submitted a petition to the Deputy Chief Minister, seeking help to rescue her two sons and six others who were allegedly deceived by job agents and trafficked.

She informed Pawan Kalyan that the victims’ lives were in danger and urged the State government to intervene. Responding swiftly, Pawan Kalyan forwarded the matter to the MEA and requested immediate steps to rescue the victims.

The MEA responded positively, assuring the State that efforts were underway to bring the trafficked individuals back home safely.