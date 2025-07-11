Annamayya footpath to Tirumala closed due to elephant movement

KADAPA: Authorities have temporarily closed the Annamayya footpath to Tirumala due to increased wild elephant activity near Kukkaladoddi in Railway Kodur mandal. Forest officials and police halted devotees on Thursday morning as a safety measure.

Annamayya District Forest Officer Jagannath Singh and Rajampet Sub-Collector Vaikhom Nidhiya Devi said herds of elephants, including calves, were spotted along the forest route through Sri Venkateswara National Park–Balapalle. The trail passes through core forest areas in Kodur mandal, including Shettigunta, Kukkaladoddi, and Mamandur.

Officials confirmed elephant presence through camera traps, footprints, dung, and foraging signs observed by forest staff. They warned of increased risks during summer, when elephants venture closer to human paths in search of food and water.

Citing past incidents and current danger, the forest department has officially banned entry along this path. “This is a preventive measure to avoid human-elephant conflicts,” officials said.