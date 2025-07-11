Minister Lokesh invites Khush to introduce D2M technology in Andhra

VIJAYAWADA: IT, Electronics and HRD Minister Nara Lokesh is set to introduce the groundbreaking Direct to Mobile (D2M) technology in Andhra Pradesh, marking a global milestone.

In a high-level meeting with the innovator behind D2M and CEO of South Korea’s Khush Tech Company, Eric Shin, Lokesh invited the firm to establish a manufacturing unit for D2M-enabled feature phones and tablets in the State.

The minister emphasised deploying D2M technology in remote villages, tribal belts, forests, and hilly terrains to eliminate the digital divide. Developed by IIT Kanpur and backed by Prasar Bharati and the Department of Telecommunications, D2M allows live TV broadcasts, internet access, and calls without relying on SIM cards, Wi-Fi, or mobile data networks.

This pioneering technology promises affordable communication in underserved regions with low signal connectivity, offering real-time updates on government schemes, civic services, weather alerts, and disaster warnings. It holds the potential to transform rural education and agricultural planning by delivering vital resources directly to users.

Lokesh assured Khush Tech full support through land allocation, required permissions, and infrastructure under the state’s streamlined single-window system.

He also pledged to coordinate with the Centre to expedite necessary approvals for introducing D2M technology nationally. During the meeting, Lokesh reviewed prototype devices and lauded the efforts of the Khush Tech team, which included Jung Hoon Kim, Sarin Suvarna, Shashi Doppalapudi, and Sagar Doddapaneni. The initiative aligns with Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu’s vision of leveraging innovation in governance, a legacy Lokesh is continuing.

The proposed manufacturing unit is expected to produce low-cost devices tailored for economically weaker sections. By enabling reliable connectivity in areas with limited infrastructure, D2M technology is positioned to revolutionise communication and digital access across the State. The government’s proactive push reflects its commitment to making Andhra Pradesh a beacon for cutting-edge tech investments and inclusive digital development.