Missing three-year-old found dead, Andhra CM orders probe

ONGOLE: In a tragic incident, a three-year-old boy, P Lakshith, who went missing from an Anganwadi centre in Lingojipalli village of Cumbham mandal in Prakasam district, was found dead in an agricultural field near Surepalli village on Thursday morning, nearly 45 hours after he was last seen.

Lakshith, the son of P Srinu and Surekha, was visiting his grandmother’s house in Lingojipalli while his mother was pregnant. On Tuesday morning, his mother dropped him at the local Anganwadi centre. When he did not return by afternoon, the family inquired with the staff, who claimed the child had already left the premises. The family began searching and later filed a complaint with the Cumbham police.

Responding swiftly, police launched a massive search operation under the supervision of DSP U Nagaraju, deploying 10 teams led by CI Mallikarjuna and SI Narasimha Rao. Sniffer dogs, drones, and pamphlets with Lakshith’s photo were used in the search, but there were no leads for nearly two days.

On Thursday morning, villagers discovered the boy’s body in a field near the Cumbham–Tarlupadu road and alerted the police. Officials identified the body as Lakshith’s and shifted it for postmortem after informing the family. Giddalur MLA Muttumula Ashok Reddy consoled the grieving family. He directed police to expedite the investigation and ensure that those responsible are brought to justice swiftly.

In response to the incident, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed deep grief and spoke to the Prakasam Superintendent of Police.

According to initial findings shared with the Chief Minister, the boy may have wandered into the nearby forest after leaving the centre and likely died due to starvation and dehydration.

Naidu emphasised the need for a thorough investigation into all aspects, including potential negligence by Anganwadi staff. He directed officials to probe whether supervisory lapses contributed to the tragedy and ensure accountability.

Police have converted the missing case into one of suspicious death and are exploring all angles. “We are awaiting the postmortem report, which may provide key leads,” said CI Mallikarjuna.