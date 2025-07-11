SIT summons retired IAS officer in liquor scam case in Andhra

VIJAYAWADA: The Special Investigation Team (SIT), which is probing the alleged Rs 3,500 crore liquor scam that occurred during the previous YSRCP regime, has reportedly issued notices to retired IAS officer Rajat Bhargava.

He has been summoned to appear before investigators at the SIT office in the Vijayawada City Police Commissioner’s Office on July 11.

According to sources, investigators have found Bhargava’s role to be significant during his tenure as Special Chief Secretary (Excise), particularly in the formulation and implementation of the liquor policy.

Multiple layers of investigation have revealed alleged irregularities involving him, from approving policy drafts to accepting commissions from distilleries. He is also suspected of administrative misconduct by failing to question unlawful practices.

One of the primary allegations is that Bhargava remained silent despite holding a senior position, allowing Kesireddy Rajashekar Reddy alias Raj Kasireddy, the main accused in the scam, to exert complete control over the Excise Department.

“His inaction during critical decision-making phases is now under scrutiny,” a source close to the SIT said. The SIT plans to question him on the policy design process, the absence of a price control committee, and decisions that enabled non-distillery owners to secure liquor orders.

Officials are probing procedural lapses in permitting new liquor brands, and the role of Excise Superintendent Satyaprasad and Kasireddy in influencing approvals and distribution.

A questionnaire is being prepared to extract details from Bhargava regarding individuals who allegedly received bribes from liquor manufacturers and suppliers.

The SIT is focusing on uncovering how financial benefits were distributed and which officials or political associates were involved. His responses are expected to play a crucial role in linking the dots.