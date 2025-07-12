Andhra Pradesh HC directs CBI director to oversee laddu probe

VIJAYAWADA: The High Court on Friday directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Director to ensure that the probe into the alleged adulteration of ghee used in Tirumala laddu prasadam follows Supreme Court guidelines.

Justice Nunepalli Harinath ruled that only members of the Supreme Court-appointed Special Investigation Team (SIT) are authorised to investigate the case. The court criticised the inclusion of Additional SP J Venkata Rao in the SIT, declaring it a violation of the apex court’s orders and voiding his role.

The verdict came in response to a petition filed by K Chinnappanna, former personal assistant to YSRCP leader YV Subbareddy and former AP Bhavan special officer. The petition challenged notices issued by Venkata Rao, seeking an impartial and court-compliant investigation. The HC noted that the CBI Director alone has the authority to nominate officers to the SIT, and any such nominations must align strictly with Supreme Court directions.

Earlier, the State government had formed a nine-member SIT led by Guntur Range IG Sarveshrestha Tripathi, Visakhapatnam DIG Jetty Gopinath, and Tirupati district Addl SP Venkata Rao. However, the SC later constituted a new SIT under CBI leadership, allowing only two officers from AP.