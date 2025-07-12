Andhra Pradesh HC dismisses APJOSA plea over household work

VIJAYAWADA: The High Court has dismissed a petition filed by the AP Judicial Office Subordinates Association (APJOSA), which sought to exempt Class IV employees in district courts from performing household duties at judicial officers’ residences. The court clarified that complaints against judicial officers regarding such assignments would be addressed administratively with appropriate action.

In a recent verdict, a division bench comprising Justices R Raghunandan Rao and J Sumathi, ruled that household duties assigned to office subordinates are not outside their scope of work. The court rejected the association’s argument that such tasks are not part of their official duties, noting that a 1992 circular outlining subordinate duties is not an exhaustive list. The bench emphasised that additional responsibilities, including household tasks, can be assigned to subordinates.

The HC acknowledged the common practice in district courts of assigning household responsibilities to subordinates. It further stated that the inappropriate behaviour of a few judicial officers does not warrant changes to the duties assigned to subordinates.