Four Kakinada GGH lab staff suspended over sexual harassment charges in Andhra

KAKINADA: Four lab employees of Kakinada Government General Hospital (GGH), affiliated to Rangaraya Medical College (RMC), have been suspended following allegations of sexual harassment by 50 BSc and Diploma in Medical Lab Technology students.
The accused — V Kalyan Chakravarthy (Biochemistry lab attendant), B Jimmy Raju (Microbiology lab technician), S Gopala Krishna (Biochemistry lab technician), and KVVS Prasad Rao (Pathology lab technician) — had allegedly subjected the girl students to physical and inappropriate behaviour since the start of their course.
RMC students, who undergo practical training at the GGH as part of their curriculum, initially hesitated to report the harassment due to fear of retaliation. On Tuesday, several students confided to faculty members, leading to a formal complaint to RMC Principal Dr Vishnu Vardhan on Wednesday. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, treating the allegations with utmost seriousness, directed District Collector Shan Mohan Sagili to conduct an immediate investigation into the matter, and suspend the accused.
A committee was formed, which promptly examined the affected students, and gathered evidence. By Thursday night, the committee submitted a detailed report confirming the misconduct of all four employees.
The report highlighted a pattern of harassment across the Microbiology, Pathology and Biochemistry Departments, with some students reporting repeated incidents over months.
Following the inquiry report, the four lab staff were suspended, and Kakinada One Town Police registered a case.
All the four accused — Chakravarthy, Jimmy Raju, Gopala Krishna and Prasad Rao were arrested on Friday. Chakravarthy is said to be the primary accused in the case.
The police are conducting a thorough investigation, including collecting additional evidence, and statements from the victims.
The incident sparked outrage, with Left party activists staging a protest at the GGH, demanding the dismissal of the accused, and stringent punishment. Protesters also revealed that Jimmy Raju had a prior history of misconduct, having allegedly misbehaved with a patient in the Gynaecology Department.
Kakinada GGH submits report to CM
This revelation has raised concern about oversight and accountability within the hospital management.
The Collector and Superintendent of Police G Bindu Madhav addressed the media, revealing the probe findings, and the action taken. They emphasised that the government is committed to ensuring justice to the students, and preventing recurrence of such incidents in the future.
The GGH officials submitted a comprehensive report, details of the suspensions and arrests to the Chief Minister, underscoring their resolve to create a safe environment for students.