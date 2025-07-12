Four Kakinada GGH lab staff suspended over sexual harassment charges in Andhra

KAKINADA: Four lab employees of Kakinada Government General Hospital (GGH), affiliated to Rangaraya Medical College (RMC), have been suspended following allegations of sexual harassment by 50 BSc and Diploma in Medical Lab Technology students.

The accused — V Kalyan Chakravarthy (Biochemistry lab attendant), B Jimmy Raju (Microbiology lab technician), S Gopala Krishna (Biochemistry lab technician), and KVVS Prasad Rao (Pathology lab technician) — had allegedly subjected the girl students to physical and inappropriate behaviour since the start of their course.

RMC students, who undergo practical training at the GGH as part of their curriculum, initially hesitated to report the harassment due to fear of retaliation. On Tuesday, several students confided to faculty members, leading to a formal complaint to RMC Principal Dr Vishnu Vardhan on Wednesday. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, treating the allegations with utmost seriousness, directed District Collector Shan Mohan Sagili to conduct an immediate investigation into the matter, and suspend the accused.

A committee was formed, which promptly examined the affected students, and gathered evidence. By Thursday night, the committee submitted a detailed report confirming the misconduct of all four employees.

The report highlighted a pattern of harassment across the Microbiology, Pathology and Biochemistry Departments, with some students reporting repeated incidents over months.