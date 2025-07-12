Officials directed to find ways to increase revenue in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu on Friday reviewed the performance of revenue-generating departments and directed officials to enhance income without burdening the public.

At a meeting held at his Undavalli camp office, Naidu assessed the income generated by departments including Commercial Taxes, Excise, Mines, Stamps and Registration, Municipal Administration and Urban Development, Panchayat Raj, and Forests.

He urged the officials to identify and plug revenue leakages and explore alternative methods to boost collection. He also emphasised the importance of increasing central funds inflow by tapping into the Union government schemes.

Naidu noted that public satisfaction with services like Anna Canteens and pensions has exceeded 90% and called on departments like Stamps and Registration, Municipal Administration, Panchayat Raj, Excise, and Mines to aim for similar satisfaction levels. He said the government has stabilised administrative systems through reforms.

During the review meeting, Naidu slammed the previous YSRCP government for halting Rs 180 crore worth of MGNREGS works from 2014 to 2019.