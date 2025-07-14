Eight killed as lorry laden with mangoes overturns in Annamayya district

KADAPA: A road accident on the Reddipalle causeway in Pullampeta mandal of Annamayya district, claimed eight lives and left nine others injured when a lorry carrying mangoes overturned late Sunday night.

The incident occurred around 10.30 pm when the vehicle, en route from Isukapalle in Rajampet mandal to the Railway Kodur market, lost control and overturned while crossing the Reddipalle causeway. Police confirmed that the lorry was carrying 18 passengers—mainly farmhands involved in mango harvesting. Eight people died on spot, and officials fear that toll may rise. Emergency personnel rushed the injured to Rajampet and Tirupati hospitals, while the deceased were taken to Rajampet Government Hospital for post-mortem.

Rescue teams used a crane to move the overturned lorry and recover those trapped underneath. It caused congestion on the Kadapa–Tirupati route, which police worked to ease.

Pullampeta Police has launched an investigation. Officials suspect overloading and poor road conditions may have contributed to the crash.