Emphasis on streamlining traffic in Guntur with expansion of roads

GUNTUR: In an effort to tackle increasing traffic congestion in Guntur, the city’s Traffic Police have launched a special enforcement drive under the supervision of District Superintendent of Police Satish Kumar. The initiative focuses on streamlining vehicle flow, eliminating illegal parking, and improving overall road safety. Traffic DSP M Ramesh conducted inspections at key congestion-prone areas to assess on-ground challenges.

Near the RTC Bus Stand, unregulated auto and private vehicle parking was identified as a major issue, leading to frequent traffic snarls on Old Club Road and the 60-feet road.

Plans are being prepared to introduce dedicated parking zones and limit roadside halts.

In commercial hubs like RKT Centre, Himani Centre, and Chuttugunta, the police are cracking down on unauthorised vendor stalls and construction debris that hinder traffic. Measures include temporary diversions around the Shankar Vilas flyover and review of drainage works near Swamy Theatre.

The department also plans to install dividers and clear signage. Officials urged public cooperation for the success of this ongoing traffic improvement drive.