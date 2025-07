VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has made it clear that transparency is paramount in the liquor policy, and there will be no compromise on it.

Holding a review meeting with Excise officials at the State Secretariat on Monday, he directed them to stall the sale of all the suspicious liquor brands, and ensure the sale of quality national and international brands only.

Maintaining that nothing is more important than public health, he reiterated that liquor that will not have any adverse impact on public health should only be made available in the State. Public health was damaged because of the sale of substandard liquor during the previous YSRCP regime, he said.

“Under no circumstances non-duty-paid liquor or illicit brews like Natu Sara should be allowed,” he asserted.

Naidu underlined the need for a comparative study of the excise policies implemented during 2014-2019 and 2019-2024, and the findings to be presented to the public. He highlighted that the excise revenue has increased, and cross-border alcohol purchases from neighbouring States have decreased after the announcement of the new liquor policy by the coalition government.

Attributing the previous rise in use of ganja and drugs to the easy availability of unregulated ‘J brands’, he said they were promoted in a big way for political and personal gain. “Those fake brands have now disappeared, and the people themselves have taken note of the change,” he said.

The officials informed that 68% of the liquor market was once dominated by anonymous brands, but with the new excise policy, such products have been virtually eliminated. All major domestic and international brands are now widely available in the market now, they said.

They also informed him that liquor prices in AP have declined for the first time in the history of the Excise Department. Prices have been reduced by `10 to `100 per bottle depending on the brand.