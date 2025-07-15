TDP slams YSRCP over old-age remarks CM Chandrababu Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: TDP leaders launched a scathing attack on YSRCP chief and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday, accusing him and his party of attempting to disrupt law and order in the State through provocative statements.

Speaking at the party headquarters, TDP senior leader and Sarvepalli MLA Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy said that while governance has stabilised under the coalition, political discourse remains toxic due to YSRCP’s actions.

He criticised former minister Perni Venkatramaiah (Nani) for his remarks about Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s age, asserting that Naidu remains active and fit. “Can Perni Nani trek Tirumala or Ramatheertham like Naidu?” he challenged.

Somireddy also alleged that Perni Nani avoided contesting the recent elections due to his inefficiency and instead fielded his son.

Pamarru MLA Varla Kumara Raja accused YSRCP leaders of spreading fear and likened their behaviour to that of dacoits. He cited incidents in Pamarru, Pedana, and Gudivada as examples of rising political tension.

Former Finance Minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu condemned the ageist comments against Naidu, calling them evidence of a criminal mindset. He alleged that YSRCP is plotting to incite violence, unable to counter the ruling leadership democratically.

He drew parallels with the political history of YS Rajasekhar Reddy, accusing both YSR and Jagan of fostering unrest and resorting to undemocratic tactics in pursuit of power.