Tying of woman to electric pole in Kuppam staged: Police

TIRUPATI: Kuppam police have confirmed that a viral video circulating on social media, allegedly showing a woman tied to an electric pole, was staged by her family in an attempt to escalate an internal property dispute.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Partha Sarathi identified the woman as Gangamma, one of the two wives of the late Munneppa, who passed away due to ill health on July 5. His final rites were conducted on July 13.

The video was filmed by Gangamma’s son, Suresh, who later uploaded it onto Facebook.

In the video, he falsely alleged that Manjunath, the son of Munneppa’s sister-in-law, had tied his mother to the electric pole.

However, when Sub-Inspector of Rallabuduguru visited the location, he found Gangamma near the pole with a medical drip pipe loosely wrapped around her. Police confirmed there was no evidence she had been tied.

At the time of the incident, Munneppa’s other children were nearby cutting grass, and Manjunath was not present.

Investigations revealed that all family members were aware of the video being recorded.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Sarathi stated, “This was a staged act designed to provoke conflict within the family over property matters. No outsiders were involved.”

Police concluded that the video was intentionally created to mislead the public and stir internal tensions.