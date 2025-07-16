Andhra government rolls out red carpet for aerospace firms with 2.6k-acre Space City

TIRUPATI: In a major boost to the space technology sector, the State government has granted in-principle approval for establishing a Space City at Routhusuramala village in Thottambedu mandal of Tirupati district. Spread across 2,600 acres, it will be the first space-focused industrial cluster in the State.
Strategically located just 15 km from the temple town of Srikalahasti, 40 km from Tirupati International Airport, and 60 km from Satish Dhawan Space Centre SHAR, ISRO’s spaceport in Sriharikota (SHAR), India’s prominent spaceport, the site offers seamless connectivity to NH-16 and the Sri City–Srikalahasti Road, making it ideal for high-tech industrial development.
It may be noted that the Karnataka government has announced its decision to scrap the land acquisition near Bengaluru airport for Aerospace Park over farm protests on Tuesday.
In its aftermath, HRD and IT Minister Nara Lokesh welcomed aerospace companies to explore the State as a viable destination. In a tweet on social media platform ‘X’, he said, “Dear Aerospace industry, sorry to hear about this. I have a better idea for you. Why don’t you look at Andhra Pradesh instead? We have an attractive aerospace policy for you, with best-in-class incentives and over 8000 acres of ready-to-use land (just outside Bengaluru)! Hope to see you soon to talk across the table.”
Lokesh’s tweet has sparked discussions in both the states with BJP leaders criticising Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for his lack of commitment towards space industry.
BJP Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya, in his post on ‘X’, wrote, “This is how business is attracted, industry is welcomed and jobs are created. Hope Karnataka Govt learns from @naralokesh garu and correct its course. CM @siddaramaiah must show political will to establish this aerospace park in Bengaluru. Bengaluru is India’s aerospace capital. We are the city of HAL, NAL, DRDO, ISRO, and many private companies including Airbus, Boeing and other startups. Let’s double down on our legacy.”
BJP Karnataka spokesperson Vijay Prasad tweeted, “@MBPatil sir, have you seen the tweet by Nara Lokesh? Yet again, your inefficiency stands exposed. Or is there a secret backdoor deal with the Andhra Government — where Karnataka deliberately drives away industries, and Andhra rolls out the red carpet? Is this your idea of industrial policy — surrendering Karnataka’s future for someone else’s gain? If not inefficiency, this reeks of compromise. The people of Karnataka deserve answers.”
Tirupati District Collector S Venkateswar supported the project, calling the location’s infrastructure and geography key to fast-tracking development.
According to APIIC Tirupati Zonal Manager V Vijaya Bharath Reddy, the site is part of a buffer zone within the APIIC industrial corridor, and has been reserved exclusively for space-related industries under the direction of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.
“All basic infrastructure is in place. Industries can start construction immediately by approaching the State government,” the zonal manager told TNIE.
Space City is suitable for satellite manufacturing (communication, navigation, Earth observation), launch vehicle and propulsion system developers, spacecraft component suppliers, ground station and satellite communication builders, deep space and exploration research, and space-tech startups focused on AI, analytics, and tourism.
The officials expect participation from India’s private space sector and global collaborators, positioning Andhra Pradesh as a key player in space innovation. Notable firms likely to benefit are L&T, Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), and Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL), among others.