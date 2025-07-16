Andhra government rolls out red carpet for aerospace firms with 2.6k-acre Space City

TIRUPATI: In a major boost to the space technology sector, the State government has granted in-principle approval for establishing a Space City at Routhusuramala village in Thottambedu mandal of Tirupati district. Spread across 2,600 acres, it will be the first space-focused industrial cluster in the State.

Strategically located just 15 km from the temple town of Srikalahasti, 40 km from Tirupati International Airport, and 60 km from Satish Dhawan Space Centre SHAR, ISRO’s spaceport in Sriharikota (SHAR), India’s prominent spaceport, the site offers seamless connectivity to NH-16 and the Sri City–Srikalahasti Road, making it ideal for high-tech industrial development.

It may be noted that the Karnataka government has announced its decision to scrap the land acquisition near Bengaluru airport for Aerospace Park over farm protests on Tuesday.

In its aftermath, HRD and IT Minister Nara Lokesh welcomed aerospace companies to explore the State as a viable destination. In a tweet on social media platform ‘X’, he said, “Dear Aerospace industry, sorry to hear about this. I have a better idea for you. Why don’t you look at Andhra Pradesh instead? We have an attractive aerospace policy for you, with best-in-class incentives and over 8000 acres of ready-to-use land (just outside Bengaluru)! Hope to see you soon to talk across the table.”