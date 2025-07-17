Minister Nadendla Manohar slams YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy for anti-government narratives

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Civil Supplies, Food and Consumer Affairs Nadendla Manohar accused YSRCP chief and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy of speaking irresponsibly, and misleading the public.

Addressing the media on Wednesday, he questioned Jagan’s record on farmer welfare, and development during the YSRCP regime.

“Jagan, who could not even fill potholes, is now questioning the coalition government’s performance. Is he ready to discuss what he actually did for farmers?” Manohar asked.

Highlighting the success of the Deepam 2.0 scheme, he said 97 lakh beneficiaries received three free gas cylinders under Phase 1. Under Phase 2, Rs 846 crore was released for it benefiting 91.10 lakh people. Manohar alleged that Jagan, now operating from Bengaluru, was inciting unrest in the name of district tours, and attempting to divide society.