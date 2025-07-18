AP Police Association condemns Jagan’s ‘collection agents’ remark on DIGs

VIJAYAWADA: The AP Police Officers’ Association (APPOA) has strongly condemned YSRCP president and former CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s recent comments branding senior police officers as corrupt, and likening them to ‘collection agents’.

Addressing the media, APPOA president Janakula Srinivasa Rao said it was disturbing to see political leaders routinely targeting the police for political gains. “Jagan’s remarks against DIG rank officers, and indirect criticism of DGP Harish Kumar Gupta are defamatory and demoralising. What is the intent behind calling a senior police officer a mafia don? Such language undermines public trust, and disrespects the institution,” Rao said.

“Law and order are firmly under control under the present DGP’s leadership. While minor lapses may occur in any large system, and that doesn’t justify blanket accusations,” he said.

Rao said the department continues to function within the bounds of law, and will not hesitate to take legal action against any individual, regardless of political affiliation. “No one is above the law,” he asserted.

He called for restraint in public discourse, and urged politicians to avoid statements that could undermine the morale of the police force.