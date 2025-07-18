AP SIPB approves Rs 5.74 lakh crore investments in 109 projects; aims to create 5 lakh jobs

VIJAYAWADA: Investment proposals worth Rs 5,74,238 crore, related to 109 projects, were approved during the eight meetings of the State Investment Promotion Board (SIPB) held so far since the formation of the coalition government. These projects are expected to generate employment for around five lakh people.

At the eighth SIPB meeting, chaired by CM N Chandrababu Naidu at his camp office on Thursday, investment proposals totalling Rs 39,473 crore were approved. These investments, linked to 22 projects, are projected to create 30,899 jobs.

The investment proposals cleared by the SIPB are related to sectors like IT, food processing, energy, and tourism. Of these, 11 projects are in industries and commerce, 7 in the energy sector, 3 in tourism, and 1 each in IT and food processing.

So far, under the coalition government, 8 SIPB meetings have approved 109 projects. These include 46 in the industrial sector, 41 in energy, 11 in tourism, 7 in IT, and 4 in food processing.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister emphasized the need to develop a symbiotic ecosystem around upcoming industrial projects in Andhra Pradesh, ensuring mutual benefit for industries, local communities, and associated institutions. He noted that such integrated development would not only accelerate industrial growth but also uplift surrounding regions through job creation and institutional linkages.

Naidu directed officials to ensure the development of robust infrastructure-roads, ports, airports, and utilities-around all upcoming industrial projects in the state. He stressed that such infrastructure is vital for stimulating economic activity and earning the confidence of local communities and farmers. “People will part with land only when they are convinced of tangible benefits,” he observed, highlighting the importance of companies adhering to project timelines.

Addressing key sectors during the SIPB, meeting, the CM laid special emphasis on integrated planning for tourism development. He instructed officials to design tourism projects with a broader ecosystem approach, expanding activities beyond core attractions to encourage investments.