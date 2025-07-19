Fake AIIMS job racket: One held for duping aspirants, two at large in Andhra

GUNTUR: Police uncovered a job scam in Mangalagiri, where three individuals allegedly cheated job seekers by offering fake placements at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Mangalagiri.

One accused, Velanganiraju, has been arrested, while two others, Ambati Anusha and Battu Avinash, are absconding, Mangalagiri Rural Sub-Inspector Venkatesh told the media. Complainant Miriyala Trinath of Dwarakanagar was lured by Anusha, who claimed to be an AII MS employee.

She told him her husband, Velanganiraju, was the HR manager and promised a data entry job for Rs 2 lakh. Five others were similarly duped, with the total amount collected amounting to Rs 12 lakh. Fake appointment letters were issued, and victims were sent to the AII MS campus for training before the suspects disappeared. On July 14, Velanganiraju allegedly extorted Rs 2,000 from Trinath.

When Trinath’s mother demanded a refund, she was allegedly threatened with a false SC/ST case. Police recovered Rs 2,000 and revealed that Velanganiraju has seven prior cases. Efforts are underway to trace the other accused. Police advised the public to beware of such employment scams.