GMC steps up plastic ban campaign under Swachh Guntur initiative

GUNTUR: As part of the Swachh Guntur initiative, the Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) on Saturday intensified efforts to enforce the ban on single-use plastic through an awareness rally and public outreach programmes.

Guntur Mayor Kovelamudi Ravindra, who led the rally from NTR Municipal Stadium to Lodge Centre, warned of strict action against the use and sale of plastic, citing its harmful effects on public health and urban drainage systems. At the event, officials inaugurated cloth bag vending machines near Gandhi Park and NTR Stadium to promote eco-friendly alternatives. Awareness drives will be held across the city to educate residents on the impact of plastic waste.

GMC chief Puli Srinivasulu said Guntur’s inclusion in the national ‘Super Swachh League’ of 23 cities places greater responsibility on the city. He stated that the GMC will intensify enforcement measures aligned with the State government’s Swarnandhra – Swachhandhra initiative, with this week’s theme focusing on plastic ban compliance.

Guntur MLA Galla Madhavi launched the Rs 20 cloth bag vending machine and flagged off the awareness rally. Divisional Railway Manager Sudeshna Sen commended the GMC’s efforts and said the Railways would enhance cleanliness measures across stations in the Guntur Division. It concluded with a human chain, Swachh pledge, and distribution of cloth bags supported by ITC and Manavatha NGOs.