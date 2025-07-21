BJP will be a major political force in Andhra's Krishna: District president Sriram

VIJAYAWADA: Unique strategies would be adopted to establish the BJP as a major political force in the district, while efforts would also focus on strengthening the party at the grassroots, newly appointed Krishna district president Tatineni Sriram said.

A software architect in the United States for nearly 25 years, Sriram was chosen for the post owing to his commitment, charitable work, and patriotism.

In an exclusive interview with TNIE on Sunday, he said he would implement worker-centric policies to strengthen the party.

“It is a great honour to be part of the great party BJP, and to be appointed as the Krishna district president. I have been associated with the party since 2013 and actively participated in political activities. I will take party policies and Central government welfare schemes, as well as the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, effectively to the public,” Tatineni Sriram said.

The new BJP district party president said that he is aware of the economic and political landscape of Krishna district and would address public grievances in coordination with the coalition government. He also stressed coordination with party workers, the Sangh Parivar, and senior BJP leaders to consolidate the party.

“BJP is a nationalist party committed to national integration. As district president, I will prioritise Hindu-national issues and respond to any atrocities against Hindus or temples in the district,” he added.

On the membership drive, he said the BJP has 60,000 members in Krishna district, and efforts are underway to increase that number.

Sriram recalled forming the Krishna District NRI organisation while in the US, which distributed 10,000 medical kits during the Covid-19 pandemic. “If any help is needed for party activists in the district, we will extend support through this organisation as well,” he added.

He concluded by expressing confidence in building the party with the support of the State BJP leadership and president PVN Madhav.